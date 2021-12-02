Final Fantasy 14 Endwalker live blog - come and experience the launch with us

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker comes out tonight, finally following up the incredible Shadowbringers expansion with an all-new story. But unlike past expansions that simply added to an ongoing saga, Endwalker is going to be the conclusion to the story arc that's been running since A Realm Reborn launched in 2014.

And while that's definitely exciting, it's also on the back of the game being more popular than ever before - it even sold out of digital copies in the middle of an expansion - which means this may potentially be a pretty chaotic launch. Because as anyone that plays MMORPGs like this, expansion launches usually feature a bunch of unexpected mayhem, and we definitely expect this new Final Fantasy XIV expansion to lead to a lot of fun stories.

We'll be logging all of our experiences with the new expansion for the first weekend or so right here, so even if you weren't able to get the right days off after the Endwalker got delayed, you can at least get some semblance of the expansion launch experience.

We'll also try to avoid story spoilers, but there is definitely a possibility that some story information can sneak through, especially in screenshots and as we get more absorbed in what we're doing. So, proceed with caution, but we'll do our best to let you save the experience for yourself.