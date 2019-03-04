Juniper Networks looks to bring AI to IT with Mist Systems acquisition

Juniper Networks has announced its intent to acquire Mist Systems for $405m as the company aims to deliver on the promise of a software-defined enterprise.

Mist Systems, which offers a wireless LAN network powered by AI, will see its technology combined with Juniper's wired LAN, SD-Wan and security services if the deal receives approval. Juniper Networks will also leverage Mist's AI capabilities by extending them across its portfolio for software-defined architectures.

Juniper Networks CEO Rami Rahim explained in a blog post that the acquisition would put it in the unique position to service the enterprise from end-to-end, saying:

“With our planned acquisition of Mist Systems, we are not only expanding our enterprise portfolio into the wireless arena, but also staking claim to AI-driven operations in the era of multicloud. Operations is inherently an end-to-end proposition. User experience is not siloed. It requires all of the elements, from wireless access to the wired LAN across the WAN, to servers in the data center or cloud to work together. Having the breadth of product to service this entire space is important. With the addition of Mist’s industry-leading wireless portfolio, we are becoming one of a limited number of technology suppliers that can truly service the end-to-end enterprise.”

Software-defined enterprise

In his blog post, Rahim also noted Juniper is trying to differentiate itself from Cisco, Arista and VMware with its strong enterprise push.

The company, traditionally known as a networking provider to service providers and cloud providers, is also working to combine all of its technologies across routing, switching and security to position itself as a one-stop shop for businesses looking to migrate to the cloud.

Juniper Networks' acquisition of Mist Systems is expected to close during its second fiscal quarter after being subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

Via ZDNet