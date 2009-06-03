Trending

Stephen Wolfram to answer queries himself

Critics suggest new approach is 'not scalable'

Stephen Wolfram live web chat tomorrow!

Stephen Wolfram has announced a live Q&A session about his new computational knowledge engine, WolframAlpha.

From 10pm tomorrow (Thursday 4 June), Wolfram will respond online to some of the "tens of thousands of comments, suggestions and questions" users have submitted about WolframAlpha.

If you have a question that you would like British-born computer scientist Wolfram to address, you should leave it as a comment on the Wolfram Research blog, here.

Parlez-vous Wolfram?

Browsing some of the existing comments, you might be lucky enough to hear Wolfram explain WolframAlpha's lack of data on crop circles and minimal programming languages, give a time frame for versions of the engine in different languages or reveal the number of electrons in the universe (hint: it's more than 100).

Alternatively, according to the blog: "He'll discuss the problems, the fixes, the future, and more." Which on the whole sounds more useful, if a little less interesting.

You can tune in to the webcast at www.justin.tv/wolframalpha, and the company also promises the opportunity to ask questions live and direct.

WolframAlpha has parsed well over 100 million queries since it launched two weeks ago, with Wolfram claiming a 75 per cent success rate in delivering results that users were seeking.

