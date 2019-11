Opt in, opt out, shake it all about

It's like the Animorphs book that never was: internet user transforms into Google chairman.

Google has announced that as of November 11 its Terms of Service say that, unless users opt out, their Google profile photo and name may be used in adverts.

So people are changing their picture to Eric Schmidt in protest, meaning that his face will show up instead of theirs. And soon, Eric will be selling us everything from refrigerators to Halloween costumes - and we can't wait.

More blips!