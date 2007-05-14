Child porn maniacs invade MySpace website

Thousands of registered sex offenders are signing up to social networking sites like MySpace . Eight US Attorneys said yesterday that many of the convicted felons should be exposed. It is feared that the offenders, which include paedophiles and rapists, might strike out at the site's young user base.

Apparently MySpace conducted an internal investigation. This turned up evidence that many thousands of convicted sex perverts were regularly logging in to the site and interacting with members.

The Attorney General in Connecticut, Richard Blumenthal, has demanded that the social networking site hand over details of all known sex offenders who are using MySpace to communicate with others.

The fear is that a large percentage of the site's users are children, and could be vulnerable to a paedophilic approach disguised as a friendly internet encounter.

Unresolved

MySpace is owned indirectly by media tycoon Rupert Murdoch who owns the site's parent company News Corp . Blumenthal is demanding that Murdoch intervenes to force the site's administrators to reveal which sex offenders have signed up to the site.