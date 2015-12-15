Watch the first trailer for Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Four years after the Harry Potter saga ended (on film), we're getting ready to return to the wizarding world with the first trailer for Fantastic Beasts & Where to Find Them.

The film stars Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander, an employee of the Ministry of Magic who is sent to the Magical Congress of the United States of America.

We also meet Porpentina Goldstein, played by Katherine Waterston, who's also an employee of Magical Congress and Scamander's love interest.

Fantastic Beasts is set in 1926, so long before the Harry Potter series. The film, based on the spin-off book by JK Rowling, will be released on November 18 2016 and marks Rowling's screenwriting debut.

Check out the trailer below.