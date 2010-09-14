UK teen banned from US after sending threatening Obama email

A 17-year-old teenager from Bedfordshire has found himself with a lifetime ban from the US, after it was found that he sent a threatening email to President Barack Obama.

Luke Angel from Silsoe, sent the email while drunk and called the president abusive names after watching a documentary on the 9/11 attacks.

After the email was sent, the FBI intercepted the message and contacted police in the UK about the incident.

Teenage kicks

Speaking about what happened, Angel explained: "My parents aren't very happy about it.

"The police who came round took my picture and told me I was banned from America forever."

He also told the Sun: "I don't remember exactly what I wrote as I was drunk. But I think I called Barack Obama a prick.

"It was silly – the sort of thing you do when you're a teenager and have had a few."

Personally, we thought having a kebab and a heart to heart with your best mate is the sort of thing most people do while drunk.

But it has been a while since we were teenagers.

Via BBC