UK Culture Minister looks to kill off net neutrality

The UK's Culture Minister Ed Vaizey has controversially backed the idea of a two-speed internet, announcing that ISPs should be free to abandon the idea of net neutrality.

His speech, which he made at the World Telecoms Conference, could have far-reaching implications for the web as it may mean that companies who pay more for their bandwidth could get priority on the internet, while smaller sites suffer with slower speeds.

Lightly regulated

This website favouritism - which is being looked into by Ofcom - is something the likes of the BBC are against, as are web pioneers Vinton Cerf and Tim Berners-Lee.

Vaizey has said that ISPs should be able to manage their networks to ensure good service, while there should be transparency in how these networks are managed.

"The internet has been responsible for an unprecedented level of innovation, which has led to multi billion dollar companies being formed in just a couple of years," Vaizey explained.

"This is a model that the British government wishes to protect. A lightly regulated internet is good for business, good for the economy, and good for people.

"The government is no fan of regulation and we should only intervene when it is clearly necessary to deliver important benefits for consumers."

Via BBC