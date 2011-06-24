Travelodge customer database hacked

Travelodge is the latest company to fall prey to the recent spate of hack-attacks, with its customer database having been compromised.

A spokesperson has confirmed that "a limited number of people" were affected and that no financial data was stolen.

However, it has sent out a letter to its customers warning that their email addresses may have been stolen.

Spam attack

The letter, signed by CEO Guy Parsons, reads:

"Our main priority is to ensure the security of our customers' data, which is why I wanted to make you aware that a small number of you may have received a spam email via the email address you have registered with us."

"Please be assured, we have not sold any customer data and no financial information has been compromised.

"The safety and security of your personal information is of the upmost importance to us and as a result we are currently conducting a comprehensive investigation into this issue."

Although stealing email addresses isn't exactly on the scale of something like the Sony PlayStation Network breach, it's becoming ever clearer that most businesses need to up their web security game.

Whether or not Travelodge will be siccing that gangster teddy bear on the hackers remains to be seen.

