New Zealand 'three strikes' law delayed

New Zealand's controversial 'three strikes' copyright law has been delayed for one month, according to reports.

The law was meant to begin this month amid much protestation from the internet community.

Once Section 92A of the Copyright Amendment Act is implemented, it would mean that if a person is accused three times of downloading copyrighted material in New Zealand, their internet account would face closure – even if there is no proof to the allegations.

All blacks

To show their distaste of the law, internet sites around the world 'blacked out' their homepages – replacing pictures with black spaces.

Even the likes of Stephen Fry got in on the act, replacing his Twitter picture with a black square.

New Zealand Prime Minister John Key has revealed that the implementation of the law will now take place on 27 March.

While he is adamant that the law will still stand, Key wants to make sure the legislation is forcible.

"Obviously our preference is for the parties to reach a compromise agreement with each other and hopefully the law will work properly," Mr Key said. "If it doesn't we will change it."

Via Stuff.co.nz