Salesforce.com lifts revenue 37%, boosts full-year outlook

CRM giant Salesforce.com saw revenue rise 37% year-on-year to $1.23 billion for the quarter ending April 30.

Driven by higher demand for its cloud-based sales and marketing solutions, that figure was higher than the $1.21 billion figure predicted by analysts at Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company posted a net loss of $96.9 million, compared with $67.7 million one year ago. Revenue from subscription and support services increased 36% to $1.15 billion, while professional services revenues rose 58% to $79 million.

Looking up

For its full fiscal year 2015, the company predicts that revenue will reach between $5.30 billion and $5.34 billion, up from its prior projection of $5.25 billion to $5.3 billion.

"Salesforce.com had a strong start to its fiscal year. We delivered 37% year-over-year growth in revenue, and 67% year-over-year growth in operating cash flow in the first quarter," said Marc Benioff, Salesforce.com Chairman and CEO, in a statement.

Salesforce.com recently announced that it will open its first UK data centre in August 2014, along with plans to open data centres in France and Germany. The move is set to create up to 500 jobs across Europe during its fiscal 2015.

