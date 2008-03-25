China closes down video sites

The freedom of the internet and the nature of the Chinese government have never been an easy fit. So the decision of the Asian country’s government to shut down 25 internet video sites can hardly be viewed as surprising.

New rules on pornographic, violent and political content, as well as last year’s somewhat confusing law that suggested only state-owned or state-controlled companies could apply for licenses to broadcast or stream videos, have left many investors sweating over their cash.

Official warnings

The latest action from Beijing suggests that they are right to worry, with 25 sites ordered to halt proceedings and dozens more warned.

Speaking to Reuters, Dan Brody, vice president of Tudou - one of China’s most popular video sites - insisted that it was doing everything to conform to the rulings after a temporary suspension last week and an official warning.

"We're working hard to upgrade our systems to catch everything that needs to be caught," said Brody.

"This is just a reminder that everyone has to stay on their toes and keep their content clean."