Chromecast apps updated again with Comedy Central, Nickelodeon and more

Google has added yet another batch of new Chromecast apps to its streaming stick's ever-growing arsenal of entertainment options.

The seven new apps include something for everyone, with Comedy Central, Sesame Street Go, Nickelodeon, TuneIn, Epix, YuppTV, and Encore Play.

With the holidays approaching Google is no doubt eager to continue adding value to the affordable and appealing Chromecast, and more casting apps is a great way to do so.

The last batch of new Chromecast apps hit in September with Twitch, Disney and others. But this flood of apps begs the question: are there any services left that don't have Chromecast support? And why the hell not?