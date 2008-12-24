Blu-ray still dwarfed by VHS in Japan

Blu-ray players not that popular in Japan

Some interesting statistics have been unveiled regarding Japan's technology consumption.

Over 1,000 members of the goo Research monitor group were quizzed about home cinema formats in an online questionnaire.

The findings were that the most popular format at home was still the humble VHS – with 68 per cent of those polled still holding on to their VHS player.

Those who owned DVD players were close behind with 66.4 per cent of the vote.

HD way behind

As for fledgling next-gen formats, the likes of Blu-ray and, yes, HD-DVD are way behind.

A total of 3.4 per cent of people owned up to owning a HD-DVD player, while just 6.3 per cent said that they had a Blu-ray player. Worringly, this also included people with a PlayStation 3 console.

Hard-disk recorders made up the middle ground, with a total of 45 per cent of the votes.