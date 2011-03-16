EA dismisses the Wii as a 'legacy console'

Wii - at the end of its lifespan?

Frank Gibeau, head of EA Games, has revealed that he believes the Nintendo Wii is now a legacy console and should be seen in the same league as the PlayStation 2.

Speaking about Nintendo's strategy with its consoles, Gibeau said: "Nintendo understands the dynamics and the fact that HD consoles is a booming part of business right now.

"Legacy platforms like PS2 and the Wii have dropped off significantly.

"They're not stupid. They're going to figure something out. They're going to come back at it."

Third-party focus

This "figuring something out" is essentially the Wii 2, something Gibeau hints at: "Now, they're coming back with a second act. I think they know that. They're very self-aware as an organisation and a very powerful brand."

Gibeau believes that third-party developers have to be an integral part of Nintendo's game plan for the Wii 2 and that the company shouldn't just focus on its own games franchises.

"It's something they need to think seriously about with their next gen - how serious is a third party development community for them on their next platform and their next bet?"

Via CVG