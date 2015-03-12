The new MacBook - is the criticism fair?

Apple introduced the new MacBook earlier this week, claiming to have reinvented the notebook. The Cupertino company revealed a machine that's thinner and lighter than any Mac it had previously produced while featuring a high-resolution 2304 x 1440 Retina display. But to get there, Apple made more than a few compromises by going with a low-wattage processor and reducing the number of ports down to just one USB-C and a headphone jack.

Although the dust has settled after Apple's big reveal event, the internet is still debating whether the new laptop is a great idea or a terrible one. Does the new MacBook rewrite the script for laptops or is it destined for failure?

Read more: Mac mini (2018)

We asked our expert editors and staffers what they think about Apple's new MacBook. Read on for their reactions, and let us know in the comments what you think about Apple's divisive new laptop.