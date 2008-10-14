New MacFormat podcast out now

In the latest 'MacFormat This Week' podcast, MacFormat Deputy Editor, Christopher Phin, takes you through seven of his favourite Mac tips.

He covers Quick Look in Leopard, including using Quick Look with multiple files, the application switcher, keeping an eye on your CPU usage with iStat Pro and much more.

Also, Craig Grannell reviews the latest Mac shareware programs, Ian Tromp tells you how to get organised using your Mac and Trevor Middleton answers your Mac questions.

So, if you want to get more out of your Mac then check out the free podcast today!

