Apple iOS 5.0.1 released to fix battery drain bug

Apple has released an update for iOS 5 which aims to fix the battery life problems experienced by some iPhone users.

iOS 5.0.1 is now available to download through iTunes or as the first of the promised over-the-air updates for iOS devices.

As well as fixing the battery ills, which have seen some iPhone 4S lifespans fall way below the advertised 200 hours of standby time, iOS 5.0.1 also adds new multi-touch gestures for the first gen iPad.

The update also resolves Documents in the Cloud bugs and improves voice recognition for Australian iPhone users who's commands aren't understood by Siri.

Ahead of schedule

The launch of iOS 5.0.1, which comes a little sooner than expected, will come as a relief for those iPhone users frustrated by faltering battery life.

Apple released two Beta versions for the developer community last week and promised to set the update live to the public "in a few weeks."

The company did not specify the software bug that had been causing the deficiency, but many suspect it's was down to a misbehaving time zone setting.