HP to offer Apple printer exclusive

Envy 114 black version for Mac fans

HP showed off its refreshed range of consumer printers this week, and told TechRadar that the previous Envy had proven to be such a hit in the Apple store that it has gone the extra mile and created an exclusive version.

The HP Envy 114 e-All-in-one black version has been reserved for Apple, and is expected to be a big seller.

"This will be one of big selling SKU's and it will be on a promotion so that it's cheaper when you buy it along with a Mac," an HP spokesperson told TechRadar.

Big market

"Apple now has an exclusive Envy on a European level, but obviously heavily focused on the big UK market," she added.

The printer – which is made to slot neatly out of the way and not look too ugly – also features AirPrint, allowing direct printing from iPad, iPhone or iPod touch and the widely admired ePrint system for printing from afar via an internet connection.

There will also be a white 114 version that will be sold through all HP's normal channels, as well as alongside the black exclusive in Apple stores.

