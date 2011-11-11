Nvidia: Our strategy is coming into its own

All the strategising is paying off for Nvidia

Nvidia is expecting strong growth in the next year, pointing to its new Tegra 3 platform as it insists that its strategy is coming into its own.

The chip giant believes that our increased focus on not just mobile but also on what we expect from graphics is behind a modest rise in revenue in its latest financial results, with brighter times ahead.

"Nvidia's strategy is coming into its own, as the world becomes increasingly visual and mobile," said Jen-Hsun Huang, president and chief executive of Nvidia.

Accelerated

"Our GPU business accelerated in the third quarter, driven by strong demand from gamers and the professional market. And our mobile business benefited from new devices coming onto the market," he added.

"With Tegra 3 phone wins well ahead of Tegra 2's pace, we're expecting strong growth in the year ahead."

The company recorded a 4.9 per cent increase in revenue to $1.07 billion (c£672m) over the last quarter and a 26.3 per cent rise year on year.

Nvidia took the opportunity to reflect on some of its recent announcements as it looks ahead – including the launch of Tegra 3 in the Asus Eee Pad Transformer Prime, the addition of three more Tegra phones, 13 more Tegra-toting tablets (which takes the total to 23) and the news that the Titan supercomputer will use 18,000 Tesla processors.