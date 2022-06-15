Cisco launches AppDynamics Cloud to take the fight to its rivals

Audio player loading…

Cisco has launched a new cloud-based observability platform in a potential blow to rivals like Dynatrace and New Relic One.

The networking giant says its new AppDynamics Cloud solution correlates telemetry data from across cloud environments, which can help detect and remediate application performance issues.

Cisco claims traditional monitoring approaches break down in today’s complex IT ecosystems, where teams must wade through set of application dependencies across a mix of infrastructure, microservices, containers, and APIs using home-grown IT stacks, multiple cloud storage targets, SaaS services, and security solutions.

So, what can it do?

In response to this, Cisco says the new tool enables organizations to protect their investment via continuous data integrations with OpenTelemetry standards, as well as via partnerships with cloud solutions and providers.

OpenTelemetry is an open-source project hosted by the CNCF that provides a standardized way to generate telemetry data.

The networking giant says the new platform enables collaboration across teams such as DevOps and site reliability engineers (SREs), to achieve benchmarks like service-level objectives (SLOs) and organizational KPIs.

The networking giants claim this will help firms as business apps are increasingly built using DevOps initiatives and need support distributed architectures and services

AppDynamics Cloud apparently processes these metrics, events, logs, and traces (MELT) —including network, databases, storage, containers, security, and Cloud hosting services—to make sense of the current state of the entire IT stack.

Interested?

Cisco says current AppDynamics customers can upgrade to AppDynamics Cloud and use their existing application performance monitoring (APM) agents, or they can use the two solutions concurrently.

AppDynamics Cloud supports cloud-native, managed Kubernetes environments on Amazon WebServices (AWS), and Cisco says future expansion to Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform, and other cloud providers is on the horizon.