BullGuard and NordVPN announce new partnership

In an effort to advance the consumer cybersecurity market, BullGuard has announced a new partnership with NordVPN.

Together the two companies will leverage their combined experience in cybersecurity to create easy-to-use products that will benefit consumers.

BullGuard VPN is the first of hopefully many products born from the partnership and the new VPN offering will launch in the first quarter of 2019.

“Cybersecurity to date has focused heavily on traditional end-point security solutions and been primarily about keeping consumers and their devices safe from online threats," said BullGuard's CEO Paul Lipman.

"Cybercriminals now pose a threat to consumer privacy as well. In order to adequately protect consumers in today’s cyberthreat landscape, security and privacy must be equally addressed. Partnering with NordVPN allows us to provide proven, best-in-class VPN network infrastructure that enables our customers to safeguard their online privacy in a fast, seamless way – from their desktop or smartphones, wherever they go.”

BullGuard VPN

BullGuard VPN will feature a simplified user interface along with quick connect functionality in order to make the new offering easy to use for consumers. The new product will provide users with complete anonymity and privacy via military-grade encryption.

The new VPN app will be available for Windows, Mac, Android and iOS so that users can stay protected while working on public Wi-Fi at a coffee shop or even while on the go on their smartphones.

BullGuard VPN will protect its users' privacy by hiding their IP addresses from ISPs, governments and malicious third parties. This includes the websites they visit, the files they download and the services and applications they use.

Up to six devices can connect simultaneously to BullGuard VPN and consumers will not be burdened with data caps as the new product supports unlimited data. Users will also be able to switch between 16 different country locations including the US, Canada, the UK, Germany, Austria, The Netherlands, Belgium, France, Spain, Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Ireland and Australia.

BullGuard VPN will offer one, two and three-year plans at $84.99, $169.98, and $254.99 respectively.