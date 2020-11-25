AWS is hunting for programmers who know this upcoming language

Developers familiar with Rust could soon be working at AWS as Amazon's cloud computing arm has announced its plans to hire more people familiar with the programming language.

The increasingly popular programming language started out as a personal project of Mozilla employee Graydon Hoare and the company went on to sponsor its development in 2009 before officially announcing Rust the following year.

Despite only hitting version 1.0 in 2015, Rust has held the top spot in the most loved languages category of Stack Overflow's Developer Survey for the past five years. It is considered to be one of the safest programming languages which is why Mozilla began including Rust in its browser beginning with Firefox 48 back in 2016.

We've put assembled a list of the best laptops for programming

These are the best cloud computing services for digital transformation

Also check out our roundup of the best online courses

However, Mozilla isn't alone when it comes to supporting Rust as Microsoft is also currently looking into ways to use the programming language to reduce memory-related vulnerabilities in Windows components written in C and C++.

Investing in Rust developers

Just last year, AWS became a sponsor of Rust and the company's developers have already made code contributions to the programming language as well as to a runtime for writing asynchronous applications with Rust called Tokio. According to principal engineer at AWS Carl Lerche, “Rust and Tokio give AWS the ability to write services that respond fast, reliably and that help us offer a better customer experience”.

As open source communities like Rust are driven by the people behind them, the company has begun hiring Rust and Tokio committers in order to ensure that they have the time and resources necessary to further improve the programming language. This led AWS to build a team around Tokio which also continues to work side-by-side with developers from Dropbox, Confluent, Buoyant and other companies.

Senior software engineering manager at AWS Shane Miller provided further details on the company's plans to hire more Rust developers in a press release, saying:

“We’re not just hiring a couple of folks for Tokio and the Rust compiler. Rust is a critical component of our long-term strategy, and we’re investing to deliver Rust engineering at Amazon scale. That includes developer tools, infrastructure components, interoperability, and verification.”

Developers interested in joining the AWS' Rust/Tokio team can check here to see all of the company's open positions.

We've also highlighted the best cloud hosting

Via ZDNet