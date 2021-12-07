AWS is still down - with large parts of the internet gone with it

UPDATE: 12:34 PST / 15:34 ET - The official AWS dashboard has published the following statement: "We continue to experience increased API error rates for multiple AWS Services in the US-EAST-1 Region. The root cause of this issue is an impairment of several network devices.

"We continue to work toward mitigation, and are actively working on a number of different mitigation and resolution actions. While we have observed some early signs of recovery, we do not have an ETA for full recovery...We will continue to provide updates here as we have more information to share."

Large parts of the internet are suffering widespread issues after multiple outages took down large parts of Amazon Web Services (AWS) network.

According to data from real-time outage monitoring service DownDetector, the incident began at roughly 12:00 ET/15:30 GMT, with thousands of users having registered problems across Europe, Asia and the US.

Along with Amazon.com, other major websites including Facebook and Disney Plus, and more appear to be suffering issues, alongside Amazon services such as Alexa, Prime Video, Ring, and Chime.

How was the downtime detected? There are a number of online services that proactively track whether popular websites are up or down. They are a variant of website monitoring services, particularly useful for those into website builders or web hosting novices.

AWS down

Amazon’s official status dashboard has been updated with messages confirming the outage.

The issues appear to be centered on the AWS US East-1 region, hosted in Virginia, with some users in other regions not seeing any outages.

Among the services impacted are EC2, Connect, DynamoDB, Glue, Athena, Timestream, and Chime and other AWS Services in US-EAST-1, with increased API error rates seen across the baord.

The outages are centred on a number of core AWS services, including increased API error rates with Amazon DynamoDB and Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud, as well as Amazon Connect, which handles contact center calls.

AWS Management Console and AWS Support Center are also both showing "increased error messages" across all territories.

AWS Management Console acts as a central hub for customers to access their suite of AWS services, allowing them to manage the full gamut of cloud computing and cloud storage.

This is a breaking news story, and will be updated as we get more information...