Meet Denon's luxury AH-D7000 headphones

The earcups are carved from high-grade natural mahogany to ensure quality sound

The new reference over-ear headphones from Denon will set you back a cool £800. But the state-of-the-art AH-D7000 is arguably worth every penny.

Why? Because these classy cans have earcups that have been carved from real mahogany blocks, beautifully finished with a soft satin piano gloss and a gold Denon logo.

Because the 50mm (1.97-inch) free edge microfibre diaphragms are designed to provide extended frequency response all the way up to 45 kHz and the cables are 99.99999% Oxygen Free Copper.

Because the AD-H7000 headphones come with their own suitably luxurious (and leather-covered) storage case.

The Bentley of headphones?

Shamelessly targeted at the cash-rich Hi-Fi buff, the AH-D7000 slots right into the top of Denon's headphone line-up above the previous flagship product, the AH-D5000. Other headphones in the range include the AH-D2000, AH-D1001, AH-D501 and AH-D301 models.

The full specifications of the AH-D7000 are listed below:

Type: Dynamic type

Drive units: ø 50 mm, Neodymium magnet

Input impedance: 25 ohms

Sensitivity: 108 dB/mW

Maximum input: 1,800 mW

Frequency response: 5 - 45,000 Hz

Weight: 370g (not including cable)

Cable length: 3.0m, 7N-OFC cable

Plug: ø 6.3mm gold-plated stereo plug