Apple Maps turn-by-turn navigation now works in the UAE

Apple is slowly but surely rolling out more of their services in the UAE and the one that has finally launched is turn-by-turn directions for Apple Maps.

While Apple Maps was available in the UAE to look for and find places, it did not offer turn-by-turn functionality until now. With the service now launched, turn-by-turn directions can be used in English and Arabic with support for driving as well as walking.

Besides outdoor navigation, Apple Maps has also added Indoor Maps for Dubai International Airport, Festival City Mall, and The Dubai Mall. These new Maps features will become available for users over the next several days.

Focus on privacy

As with most services related to Apple, privacy features are a highlight of Apple Maps.