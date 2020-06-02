The best iPad games 2020

The iPhone revolutionized gaming through multitouch, but the iPad provided a larger canvas and power for fully immersive and expansive experiences.

Apple’s tablet remains a powerful, engaging gaming device, whether you delve into innovative touchscreen games, or use a controller for a more console-style experience.

Whatever you prefer, the very best games are found in our lists. Check back every two weeks for our latest favorite.

iPad game of the week

(Image credit: Chris Williams)

Neonimo

($2.99/£2.99/AU$4.49)

Neonimo is a real-time strategy game between two players - humans, or you and your iPad - that finds you attempting to build a path to your opponent’s base by using Tetris pieces.

That might sound easy, but of course things aren’t quite that simple. There are all kinds of strategic decisions regarding how to use your gradually replenishing resources, where to place special pieces, and whether or not your opponent will whack you with the iPad for annihilating their amazing route when they were seconds from victory.

This is intense, fast-paced stuff – games are over in a matter of minutes – but whether you’re partaking in a standard one-on-one, or trying your luck against the AI in dungeon mode, where you get new gear after each win, this one’s a superb and unique spin on the RTS genre.