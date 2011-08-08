Brother DCP-J925DW review

Brother has a reputation for inexpensive printers with solid but unspectacular printouts. Its new range offers a better feature set than previous Brother multifunction products, but its print quality still lags behind its leading rivals. The DCP-J925DW is the priciest of three new DCP models, but is still only £150.

It has Wi-Fi 'n', Ethernet and USB connectivity, and its single paper tray has a space for postcard-sized photo paper. You still have to remove it and make a mechanical adjustment before printing photos, but it's easier than with previous Brother printers.

Duplex printing and copying are catered for, as is Pictbridge, printing from USB and most SD/MS formats, and even printing to optical discs.

Indeed, the DCP-J925DW is surprisingly fast for a budget home printer, taking just over two minutes to print a 20-page text document, and around four and a half minutes for a top-quality A4 photo.

Its text printing is robust but a little unspectacular, with characters a bit grey and blurred around the edges. Default-quality plain-paper colour printouts are bleached and banded.

After boosting the print resolution and using quality photo paper it gives reasonable results, but the colours are a little washed out and over-red, and there's a noticeable banding on the greyscale ramp.

These problems aren't hugely detrimental to the overall picture quality, but they're definitely noticeable when compared to any of Canon's PIXMA range or the HP Photosmart's output.

