It works... and we'll leave it there

It feels as cheap as it looks

This is as boggo a board as we could find, and boy does it feel cheap.

There are no frills to be found here, save for three rubbery buttons for launching apps, and the keys themselves feel horribly plasticky.

Ideally you'd want to steer clear of a board that has long travel on the keys when playing games, and PC Line clearly hasn't prioritised tuning the response for their cheapest tapper. Still, if you must buy a keyboard cheap, it at least works.