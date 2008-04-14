Solwise DMP-1120w review

Simple enough to use and install, this is an effective media streaming device

The DMP-1120w, which bears more than a superficial resemblance to the Mac Mini, jacks into a home network via Ethernet or 54g wi-fi.

It will feed your display via composite, RGB Scart or component. The audio connection options, meanwhile, are optical digital and phono stereo analogue.

Once it is installed, you're presented with a list of the available servers. Choose the one containing the content you're after, and you're into the audio, video, and photo options.

Highs:

Easy to install and use. I plugged the DMP-1120w into a wired home network, and thanks to DHCP auto-configuration was playing video clips within a minute.

The DMP-1120w benefits from good codec support. I was able to successfully play MPEG-1/MPEG-2, XviD and DivX files, JPEG photos and WAV/MP3/AAC/WMA audio files are also compatible.

Memory Stick/SD/MMC/CF memory card slots are a welcome bonus on a networked media player.

Lows:

The remote is a disappointment. Its buttons are too small and unresponsive. The DMP-1120w is resolutely standard-def only when it comes to video. Upscaling is not supported by the component output.

The user-interface is best described as functional, merely listing the contents of the current folder.

