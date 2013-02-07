Casio G-Shock GB-6900AA review

Casio's G-Shock range of watches have been a familiar presence on our wrists for a long time now, and it's great to see a brand new Bluetooth watch that's packed with great features and wrapped up in the G-Shock's familiar body.

Along with world-class shock resistance that G-Shock is known for is connectivity between the watch and your phone so you can see email and voice call notifications on your watch.

The Casio G-Shock GB-6900AA Bluetooth watch is compatible with the iPhone 4S and the iPhone 5 thanks to the G-Shock+ app that's available on the App Store.

When paired up to an iPhone you can receive notification through the watch, such as incoming calls and emails, and a 'Find Me' function helps you to use the watch to find your phone if it's lost.

A warning vibration occurs when the watch loses its connection with the iPhone, which is handy if you're prone to placing your phone on surfaces and wandering off and forgetting about it. It does have the potential to be a bit annoying, but if it stops you losing your phone, you have to admire it.

A built-in tilt sensor reconnects the watch and iPhone when you're wearing it, and being able to sync the time between the phone and the watch is another cool feature.

Verdict

This is an excellent watch in its own right, but the cool features that Casio has included makes this an even better proposition. This is how you combine old and new technologies.