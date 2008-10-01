JVC LT-42DS9 review

A wonderfully slim TV which thankfully doesn't use its design as an excuse to cut corners on spec

While Hitachi became the ﬁrst manufacturer to bring a super-slim TV to the UK market, its WOOO offering lacked a tuner, making its svelte dimensions not as impressive as they ﬁrst seemed.

The ﬁrst entirely super-slim screen was this stunner from JVC, which extended just 34mm at its slimmest point (and 74mm at its thickest). Not content to trade on the slenderness alone, the manufacturer squeezed plenty of other features into that svelte body.

There were three HDMIs (all able to take 1080p/24fps HD feeds), JVC's DynaPix HD system, for improving scaling, ﬁne detailing, colours, contrast and motion reproduction and, of course, a full HD native resolution.

Slim TV, big performance



The good news was that pictures were as impressive as any we'd seen from a decent 'fat' screen, making the skinny dimensions even more impressive, particularly as the LT-42DS9 was the ﬁnest TV we'd yet seen from JVC.

Black levels were in a different league to the company's past models, to the extent that dark scenes showed only the faintest trace of the grey clouding that used to trouble them. HD sources displayed outstandingly sharp and clear images, hues were fulsomely saturated and colour tones were consistently natural.

It was also gratifying to note that neither the picture's colours nor its black levels dropped off signiﬁcantly until viewing from a really extreme angle, and ﬁnally in the plus column, brightness levels were uniformly impressive over every inch of the screen.

Failings, minor though they were, came in the shape of a slight shimmering of noise over ﬁne detail and unrealistic skin tones via the digital tuner.

Strong audio



Perhaps more impressive was the audio output, especially when you consider that the LT-42DS9 didn't appear to have any room for speakers.

Not only were they hidden away in that ultra-slim chassis, but they also revealed themselves to be capable of far deeper levels of bass than we're used to.

Impressively, this never overwhelmed the dialogue or prevented the treble effects from giving the soundstage plenty of detail and life.