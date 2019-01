JVC's distinctive design philosophy is clearly in evidence with the TH-S5, and the slim unit boasts a respectable set of features. There are Dolby Digital and DTS decoders, along with Pro-Logic II, and the system can even play back DVD-A discs. And happily, there's progressive scan technology for top-notch pictures via the JVC's component video sockets.

Pictures and sound are very enjoyable, and the system exhibits a rich colour palette and powerful bass oomph with movies.