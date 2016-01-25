Mark Zuckerberg asked the internet to help him get dressed today

Super smart dude and new dad Mark Zuckerberg may run the most popular social network on the planet, but even he needs help getting dressed once in a while.

Zuck, returning from a two-month paternity leave today, posted a photo of his closet to Facebook and posed the question, "What should I wear?" along with a "feeling undecided" emoji.

Known for rocking hoodies at even the most high-brow events, the peek into Zuck's closet reveals he definitely has a go-to color - gray - and owns shirts in more than one shade.

Is he channeling his inner Steve Jobs? We wouldn't put it past him.