Apparently there aren't enough disgustingly young billionaire tech CEOs to look at in Silicon Valley.

To rectify this, a cross-legged, bare-foot, behoodied and entirely wax Mark Zuckerberg will be on display at San Francisco's new Madame Tussauds.

Wax Zuckerberg was unveiled between models of Rihannah and Leonardo DiCaprio - which was really just mean.

Via Mashable

