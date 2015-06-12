Dell opens dedicated European IoT lab

Dell has given its Internet of Things plans a shot in the arm after unveiling a new lab that is completely geared towards developing new solutions.

The lab, in Limerick, Ireland, is the second such facility in the company's arsenal and is designed to give customers and partners in the European market an area to work on solutions with speed very much of the essence.

"In Limerick, customers will have a flexible and scalable foundation for developing market-ready solutions with a trusted, reliable partner. Our specialists in the lab can reduce the complexity of IT and help customers bring their ideas to life," said Dermot O'Connell, Dell's executive director for OEM solutions in EMEA, according to V3.

Dell unveiled its IoT product division earlier this year and that followed the launch of its first IoT lab in Santa Clara, California as part of a joint venture with Intel announced last year. The new lab in Ireland will complement the Dell Solution Centre in the same city that will both push solutions to the market as hastily as possible.

IoT Gateway the first product

The first product that is part of Dell's new division is an Intel-based IoT gateway, a device that allows companies to collect, secure and process sensor data at the network edge as well as perform in-depth analytics at the same stage.

With the Intel joint venture, a partnership with IoT-specialist ThingWorx and a couple of its own dedicated labs on both sides of the Atlantic, Dell's moves make sure it will have a place in the IoT market.