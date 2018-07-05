UK and France sign major AI agreement

Britain's AI technology industry is set for a major boost thanks to a new cross-channel partnership with our closest neighbours.

The UK and French governments have announced a deal to boost the development and rollout of artificial intelligence across the two countries.

The partnership will see The Alan Turing Institute join forces with the French institute, DATAIA, to promote collaboration and research in areas such as the design and implementation of algorithms.

Cross-channel AI

“The UK is seeing its own tech renaissance, as we are increasingly recognised across the world as a place where ingenuity and innovation can flourish," UK Digital Secretary Matt Hancock said announcing the plan.

He highlighted the fact that the UK is the home of four in ten of Europe’s tech unicorns, and that London is the AI capital of Europe, with double the number of AI companies than the two closest rivals combined.

"i am delighted to see that a new agreement has been signed...between our two governments have today agreed to strengthen ties in AI and data," he added. "This will help two of the world’s leading digital administrations better serve their citizens."

Hancock, speaking alongside his French counterpart Mounir Mahjoubi, also revealed that the London-based Entrepreneur First will open a new Paris office.