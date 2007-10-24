Mac OS X 10.5 Leopard is shipping now

Apple has already begun shipping copies of Mac OS X 10.5 Leopard, its next-gen operating system for Mac-branded computers.

Proof comes from our own order for the OS - which is showing that it shipped yesterday, with delivery expected sometime tomorrow - Friday 26th October: Leopard launch day.

We'll bring you our first impressions of the new OS from installation to shut down throughout the day tomorrow. We'll also be gauging your reaction - and those of other Mac users - at launch events across the UK tomorrow.