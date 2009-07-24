Apple updates Final Cut Studio

Apple has updated its Final Cut Studio suite of video editing and post production tools with over 100 new features.

The latest collection includes new versions of Final Cut Pro, Motion, Soundtrack Pro, Color and Compressor.

Starting from the top Final Cut Pro 7 expands Apple's ProRes codec family to support virtually any workflow and includes Easy Export for one step output to a variety of formats.

3D shadows

Motion 4, meanwhile, includes enhanced creative tools including 3D shadows, reflections and depth of field, while Soundtrack Pro 3 features new multitrack audio tools to streamline audio post production.

Color 1.5 includes better Final Cut Pro integration and support for full colour resolution, and Compressor 3.5 adds new features that make it easy to set up and customise your export options.

Final Cut Studio is available now via the Apple Store and authorised resellers at a cost of £799. Existing users can upgrade at a cost of £249.