Channel 4 to launch on-demand radio service

Channel 4 is to submit an application to launch the first on-demand digital radio service in the UK.

The service will include a range of content, ranging from children's programming to audio books to business news bulletins. Six channels will be available and listeners can choose which programs they wish to tune in to. Programmes can be listened to using a DAB digital radio or a mobile phone capable of receiving the signal.

Shows and tracks can also be bought, stored, and even transferred to a computer or digital media player.

Channel 4's service - aimed to challenge the BBC 's dominance - will also broadcast live radio stations featuring content from UTV (owner of LBC and TalkSport ), SMG (which runs Virgin Radio ), Disney , Penguin Books , the Financial Times , as well as Channel 4's own content.

Ofcom will consider the application this summer. Tech.co.uk will be reporting from the Channel 4 radio consortium's DAB press launch tomorrow afternoon.