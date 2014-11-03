Apple Watch will launch later than we had hoped

Apple has so far refused to put a date on the launch of its upcoming Watch, promising nothing beyond "early 2015".

But in a leaked message to retail employees, Apple Senior Vice President of Retail and Online Stores Angela Arendts stated that the wearable will launch "in the spring."

"We're going into the holidays, we'll go into Chinese New Year, and then we've got a new watch launch coming in the spring," reads the message obtained by 9to5mac.

Until now, we had hoped we might see the Apple Watch as early as January, but it now looks like March or April is more likely. We guess you'll have to keep checking the time on your phone until then.