CES 2007: Next generation mobile PC here

Seamless Internet will be demonstrating its new S-XGen mobile PC at the CES show in Las Vegas next week.

The S-XGen represents 'the next generation in mobile computing and communications', according to Seamless Internet. It has a flip-open, near full-sized keyboard and features a 520MHz Intel Xscale processor and a 20GB hard drive.

Users can view and manipulate documents, images and video on the TFT touch screen display. The S-XGen has multiple input options, media and gaming control buttons, and features Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and GSM connections.

The S-XGen weighs less than 400g and comes bundled with Microsoft Pocket PC and Office.