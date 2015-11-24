Have your say in the world's longest running mobile awards

The Glomo Awards 2016, the mobile industry's leading stage for innovation, excellence and achievement, will take place at GSMA Mobile World Congress in Barcelona on February 23 2016 - and entries are open now.

This is your chance to highlight game changing mobile devices, apps, technologies and services, giving the products you love the chance to win a prestigious award.

Entries will be drawn into shortlists which will be announced in late January 2016, and from there an expert panel of world leading independent judges will crown winners in eight different categories.

The 2016 Glomo Awards categories are:

The Connected Life Awards

Best Mobile Services

Social and Economic Development

Best Mobile Apps

Best Mobile Handsets and Devices

Best Mobile Technology

Government Excellence Awards

Outstanding Achievement

You can enter the Glomo Awards 2016 on the official website, but hurry as the deadline is 5pm GMT on Friday 4 December 2015.