Despite the explosion in eCommerce activity, the high street remains the most powerful sales channel for UK operators.

It demands the seamless integration of sales, logistics, marketing and purchasing to survive and retailers require excellence and ingenuity in these areas in order to thrive. This award recognises the high street retailer that has done more than any other to provide the best in-store experience and achieve the greatest success.

Our entrants were asked to submit entries based on the following criteria:

Demonstrate commercial performance

Provide the best in-store experience for customers

Explain how the retail strategy relates to key industry trends and challenges

Show initiatives aimed at growing customer relationships and selling additional services

Promote best practice in customer service

Our 2020 finalists were:

EE Judges were impressed by EE’s efforts into delivering a seamless experience in-store with its new ‘GreetMe’ service. The operator also successfully integrated BT’s range of products and services into its outlets.

O2 O2 had an impressive 2019, with one in seven customers who entered one of its stores making a purchase. This translated to a year-on-year growth in conversion rates of 8.8 per cent – a hugely impressive statistic.

Three Innovation has been at the forefront of Three’s last 12 months, notably through the launch of its Three Store Now service. However, it also received plaudits for the promotions it offers its customers, helping to drive sales.

Vodafone Vodafone’s entry provided evidence of its retail operation embracing customer needs and executing on a bold strategy that yielded significant results. Indeed, it delivered its best ever performance across the board.

Finalists were invited to present to our panel of judges, after which we were able to crown our winner...

Congratulations to Vodafone, our 2020 Best Repair Service winner!

Mobile Industry Awards Director Mark Fermor said: “Vodafone demonstrated excellence and ingenuity to provide the very best in retail experience and results. What an incredible 12 months for the team.”

