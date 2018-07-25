McAfee and LG team up for full-family smartphone security

Keeping your family safe online when going online on a mobile device is about to get even easier thanks to a new partnership between McAfee and LG.

The security firm has revealed that its McAfee Safe Family will now come pre-loaded onto a number of LG's top devices, allowing parents to set effective controls on their children's devices.

McAfee Smart Family includes app and web monitoring and blocking, screen time controls, and live location tracking.

The software will now come pre-installed on the the LG G7 ThinQ, Q7, Q7+ and Q Stylus devices across 32 European countries, and will also be installed on all subsequent handset releases. Other LG customers can also download the platform through the LG Smart World store.

McAfee and LG security

The news follows research from McAfee that found 80 percent of parents say they’re concerned about who their child interacts with online, with 34 percent having discovered that their child has visited an inappropriate website on their device.

“As the number of children who use mobile phones continues to rise, there is a growing need for parents to create a safer environment when their children interact with the online world on mobile devices” said Gary Davis, chief consumer security evangelist at McAfee.

“With the pre-load of McAfee Safe Family on its smartphones, LG joins us in our commitment to empower both parents and children with a solution that helps ensure online interactions are safe and enjoyable.”