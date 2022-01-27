RTX 3050 stock live blog - where to buy Nvidia's latest graphics card

Refresh

(Image credit: Nvidia) Will the RTX 3050 really be $249 / £239 at launch? That's the ultimate question, isn't it? We've seen during the launch of all previous RTX 30 Series graphics cards that those recommended prices are nothing but a pipe dream. Could this finally be the time when we aren't forced into being ripped off just to buy some new tech? So far, we've seen arguments that it could go both ways. First, the good. Just earlier this month, it was reported that there will be a better supply of the RTX 3050 compared to other GPU launches. Now, what exactly does a better supply of the RTX 3050 look like? According to a different report by OC3D, there will be almost 1,000 GPUs available at UK retailers for the recommended price during the launch. That doesn't sound like a lot, but if true, it does go some way to assure that it will be possible to buy the RTX 3050 without paying excessive prices. Now, before we cheerfully call it there, we've also seen evidence of inflated prices in early listings. At an undisclosed retailer in Peru, the RTX 3050 was spotted for $453 (that's around £334 / AU$630). It's also cropped up in a third-party listing on Newegg Marketplace for as much as $699 (around £520 / AU$980), but that's for a card shipped from overseas. On balance, we're optimistic, but definitely leaning on the side of caution considering we've been burnt so many times in the past. We should find out for sure which way it goes over the next couple of hours.

(Image credit: Nvidia) RTX 3050: the TechRadar verdict While we've got a little time, why not take a moment to have a read through TechRadar's RTX 3050 review to get a better idea of the graphics cards we're all hunting for today. It's fair to say that Jackie came away with a bit of a mixed response to the GPU. There was high praise for its 1080p gaming performance - even with ray tracing. So, those with much older cards looking to upgrade from, say, the GTX 1650, will find a lot to like for $249 / £239. However, it's still a high price when compared to the RTX 2060, which means it might not be quite the affordable entry-level GPU it claims to be. We'll have to see how the prices settle once it's actually available to but later today.