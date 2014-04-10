Never miss a retweet with real-time Twitter web notifications

We don't know about you, but we've certainly missed a retweet or favorite here and there when using Twitter. Thankfully (or annoyingly), the company is introducing a remedy to this vexing need-to-know problem.

Over the coming weeks, Twitter is rolling out pop-up notifications on the web. Users will start to see bubbles of real-time info appear whenever someone is engaging with their 140-character-or-less blasts.

Every reply, favorite or retweet will appear as they interact normally with twitter.com. There's also a way to set up notifications for direct messages and new followers.

Unlike Facebook real-time notifications, which redirect you to another page where you can interact with a post, Twitter's will let users reply, favorite, retweet and follow from within the notification.

Turn 'em off

There is some choice in what notifications you receive, and heading into Settings on twitter.com will prompt you to tick or untick the types you don't want to receive.

It look as though it will be nicely specific; there's an option to choose whom you see retweet, favorite, reply to and mention you in a tweet.