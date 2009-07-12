LOLZ. One is off to bed now: L8RZ, Queenie

Another day, another Twitter story, but this time it's really weird in that the UK's royal family has jumped on the microblogging bandwagon.

Admittedly, neither the Queen nor Prince Charles are actually writing their own Tweets, although followers - 7,360 at the time of writing - will be able to find out just what they're up to.

Press releases

However, if you're expecting updates on the corgis' bowel movements or what Philip had for breakfast, you'll be disappointed - the @BritishMonarchy account is really just a feed of press releases about the royals' latest public appointments.

Still, the BBC tells us Liz and Chuck have "been informed about the Twitter account." We'd love to have been a fly on the wall for that conversation.

Via BBC