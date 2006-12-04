Beat the 'invisible burglar' says Symantec

The Invisible Burglar game is live until 31 January, 2007

To highlight the invisible dangers computer users face when surfing, shopping, playing, or interacting online - and how to best protect yourself - Symantec has launched the ' Invisible Burglar ' game.

The Invisible Burglar resembles computer games from the 1980s, and is an eight-level game that challenges players to defeat the different kinds of threats existing in the online world.

The game is free to play, and offers the chance to win prizes including a Samsung flat-screen television, a Samsung notebook computer and the limited-edition red iPod nano.

The game, Symantec says, is aimed to be a fun way of educating computer users of all ages about the threats of computer viruses, worms and Trojans that are lurking online.

The Invisible Burglar game is live until 31 January, 2007. Anna Lagerkvist