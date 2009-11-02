Stephen Fry ends 'boring' Twitter clash

Stephen Fry has ended his feud with a fellow Twitterer, after the actor took offence to his Tweets being called 'boring'.

Fry is one of the UK's most famous users of the micro-blogging service, so when he announced at the weekend that he may quit the site there was much furore, with even the BBC commenting on the situation.

The original clash came when someone under the Twitter name @brumplum posted to @stephenfry, saying he "admired and adored" him but his Tweets were "a bit… boring".

Fry replied to this seemingly throwaway comment with: "You've convinced me. I'm obviously not good enough. I retire from Twitter henceforward. Bye everyone."

Spat ended

After a deluge of support for Fry on the site, it seems that the spat has been sorted out with Fry apologising to @brumplum for the abuse the Twitter user was getting on the site.

This isn't the first time that dirty laundry has been publicly aired on the site. Courtney Love used the site to air a dispute with Activision over the use of Kurt Cobain's likeness in Guitar Hero. Since then, her Twitter account has been seemingly deleted.